Hunt on for two persons for siphoning off Rs 8.9 lakh of finance company

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) Police have launched a search for two former employees of a finance company in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly misappropriating Rs 8.9 lakh of the firm when they worked there, an official said on Monday.

Between November 2023 and February 2024, the accused allegedly collected payments from customers for investment purpose but did not deposit the same in the company's account, the official from Bhiwandi Town police station said.

When asked to return the money to the company, the two persons fled, he said.

Based on a complaint by an official of the company, the police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the two persons on charges of criminal breach of trust and other offences, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab the two accused, the police added. PTI COR GK