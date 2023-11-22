Hunter found dead with firearm injury in J-K's Samba

Samba/Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old hunter was found dead with a firearm injury near his farm in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Sunil Singh had suffered a gunshot in the head during hunting in Gurha Slathia forest area and apparently died on the spot, the officials said.

They said his licensed 12-bore gun was lying near the body which was removed from the scene for postmortem.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of his death, the officials said, adding it is premature to say whether Singh died of a bullet from his own gun or someone else fired at him. PTI COR/TAS CK