Hurdles for Cong's Nyay Yatra 'every hour' in Assam: Jairam Ramesh

Biswanath Chariali (Assam), Jan 21 (PTI) The Congress has again alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has been creating hurdles for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 'every hour' as it entered its fourth day in the state on Sunday.

Advertisment

People's support for the yatra has 'rattled' the CM, who 'loses his mental balance' at the mention of Congress and Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra, which is traveling through the state from January 18 to 25, plans to cover 833km across 17 districts. The yatra commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramesh, who is accompanying Gandhi, said, "The problem is that the CM here loses his mental balance whenever he hears the name of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. What more can I say about it." He claimed that Sarma was 'rattled' from the first day of the yatra in the state after women, who had purportedly gathered at a government function, came forward to welcome Gandhi and clicked photos with him.

Advertisment

"Since then, he has been agitated and rattled and finds one excuse or the other to create problems. There was an FIR in Jorhat, route permission issues in Guwahati, among others," he said.

"I have to again say, the first Bharat Jodo Yatra had travelled through four BJP-ruled states, but there were no major issues. Nowhere has the yatra been targeted by any CM as here. It is our first experience. Problems are being created every hour," the Congress leader said.

The Nyay Yatra and its chief organiser KB Byju had been slapped with an FIR in Jorhat over alleged route deviation when the yatra passed through the town on Thursday.

Advertisment

In Guwahati, where the yatra is scheduled to reach on Tuesday, Congress has claimed that permission for padyatra and road show has been denied on the route and an interaction with journalists at Gauhati Press Club has also been refused.

The party claimed that it has been allowed to proceed with the yatra through a peripheral road, which acts at the national highway bypass for the main city.

"Whether at the press club or not is another matter, but Gandhi will address the national media on January 23. Even if it is at the camp site," Ramesh said.

On being purportedly denied to visit the Gauhati Press Club, he said, "We have the copy of the invitation sent to Rahul ji. But I don't want to put anyone in problem. I don't want to release it now as the CM will unnecessarily go after them. He indulges in vindictive politics just like the prime minister." Ramesh urged Sarma to 'relax' and let the Congress complete the yatra in a democratic manner.

"He should continue to fill his coffers. He is a 'kuber' (rich person) now, he will become a 'super kuber' by the time next elections come and then people will give their reply," Ramesh added. PTI SSG MNB