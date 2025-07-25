Hurriyat chief condemns Israel action on Gaza, says 'silence of global community is pathetic'

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned the Israeli actions in Gaza and said "silence and inaction" of the global community was "pathetic".

Addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid here, he said, "As we gather here in peace, our hearts bleed for our brothers and sisters in Gaza, who are facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and starvation. Innocent civilians, especially children, are being relentlessly bombarded even as they search for food and safety. Starvation is being used as a weapon of war." Condemning the "barbarism", he added, "The silence and inaction of the global community is pathetic. The world's failure to prevent these atrocities, to stop the killing of children and civilians in real time, will remain a stain on the conscience of humanity." The Hurriyat chief said that as the people of faith, "we stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and pray to God to bring them out of this unprecedented crisis".

Mirwaiz was allowed to offer prayers at the grand mosque after two weeks.

"After two Fridays, I was allowed to come to Jama Masjid. Repeatedly preventing me from coming to Jama Masjid on Fridays is completely uncalled for. It is a direct interference in the religious rights of people, which alienates them further, serving no other purpose," he said.

He asked the administration to desist from such actions and let people have the freedom to practice their fundamental rights, which includes the right to practice religion and listen to Friday sermons. PTI SSB RUK RUK