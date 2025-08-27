Hurriyat chief expresses sorrow over Jammu flood deaths

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths in floods in Jammu, and called for foresight in disaster management to prevent loss of lives.

Farooq said he was saddened by the tragic loss of around 30 lives in Katra and more casualties in parts of Jammu due to floods triggered by incessant rains, his office said in a statement.

The Hurriyat chief extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed that they get strength to face this difficult hour.

It is extremely concerning that despite warnings and weather alerts, vulnerable families were not shifted to safer places, he said.

"Warnings alone are not enough people at risk must be identified and relocated. Authorities must act with foresight so that such loss of life is not repeated," he said.

Farooq urged the administration to ensure timely relief for the affected and to evolve long-term measures to protect vulnerable communities from future calamities. PTI SSB SKY SKY