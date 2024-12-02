Hurriyat chief welcomes move to seize drug peddlers' assets in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday welcomed the administration's move to confiscate properties of drug peddlers in Kashmir as part of its efforts to eradicate the menace of narcotics from the Valley.

Addressing a religious gathering at a mosque here, Farooq appreciated the police's intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking, acknowledging the recent arrests of several drug dealers and confiscation of their properties.

"It is encouraging to see the administration taking decisive steps. When good measures are taken (by the authorities) for the welfare of the society, they should also be appreciated by all," he said.

The Hurriyat chief also stressing the need for collective action to improve societal conditions, particularly against the escalating menace of drug addiction in Kashmir.

The situation is alarming as data suggest that more than 1.5 million individuals are affected by drug addiction in the region, he said.

Calling for a united effort to combat this "epidemic", Farooq said the vast network of mosques across the region could serve as pivotal centres in this fight.

"Mosque committees can collaborate and implement effective ways to tackle drug addiction in every area," he said.

The Hurriyat chief said there is a need to involve community members in tackling the drug menace, as they can keep an eye on the suspected people in their respective areas and help in their rehabilitation.

He also emphasised on unified proactive measures, leveraging both religious institutions and law enforcement agencies in the battle against drug addiction. PTI MIJ ARI