Hurriyat chief's father-in-law dies at 80

Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, died here on Wednesday night. He was 80.

Masoodi passed away late last night after a prolonged illness, a statement issued by Farooq's office said on Thursday.

"With profound grief and sadness we announce the passing of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father-in-law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq," it said.

The funeral prayer of Masoodi will be performed at Jama Masjid in the old city Thursday afternoon and he will be buried at his ancestral graveyard in Khrew in Pulwama district.

Masoodi, a doctor by profession, had left Kashmir in 1974 for further studies in the US and returned 28 years later.