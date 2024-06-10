Hurriyat condemns terror attack in J-K's Reasi

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) The Hurriyat Conference on Monday condemned the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement here, the Hurriyat Conference expressed grief at the incident in Reasi where nine pilgrims were killed when the bus carrying them fell into a gorge after being fired upon by terrorists.

"Hurriyat Conference has and will always condemn all forms of violence against humanity. The loss of precious human lives to killings is deeply disturbing," the amalgam said.

It extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area on Sunday. The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.