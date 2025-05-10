Hurriyat Conference chairman welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan

Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and said dialogue is the way forward to peace and stability.

"Alhumdulilah (thank god). Better sense has prevailed and India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire," the mirwaiz said in a post on X.

The Hurriyat chairman said the announcement has brought a huge relief to all, especially those living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) where precious lives were lost and shelter and livelihoods destroyed.

"The possibility of talks among the two as stated by US secretary Marco Rubio on broad set of issues, is a welcome outcome. Talks is the means to peace and stability. Glad that leadership on both sides agreed to this," he said.

The directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced.

The brief announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the United States.

The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after the militaries of the two neighbouring countries attacked each other's facilities. PTI SSB RC