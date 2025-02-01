Hurriyat Conference chief mourns demise of peace activist Tapan Bose

Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday expressed sorrow over the demise of Tapan Bose, a noted civil society member, human rights defender and peace activist.

Bose was a man of principles and a dear friend of Kashmir, who always stood with its people in their most difficult times, Farooq said.

"Tapan Bose was a fearless voice for justice and human rights. His unwavering support for peace and his commitment to truth and reconciliation will always be remembered. His passing is a great loss to all those who believe in justice and human dignity," Farooq said in his condolence message.

The Hurriyat Conference chief also extended his heartfelt sympathies to Bose's family during this difficult time.