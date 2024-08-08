Husband, 2 more get life sentence for killing woman over dowry in UP

Mahrajganj (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday awarded life term to three members of a family in connection with a dowry death that took place six years ago, a court officer said.

Additional Sessions Judge P C Kushwaha convicted the victim's husband Raj Kumar, her mother-in-law Sunita Devi, and her father-in-law Moti Chand, a court officer said.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts.

Additional district government counsel Sarveshwar Mani Tripathi said that the victim, Punam, was strangled by her husband on June 5, 2018 in Nandana village of Gugli Police Station for not meeting the dowry demands of her in-laws.

The post mortem report confirmed death by strangulation.