Husband, 2 others held for woman's suspicious death in UP's Amroha

Amroha (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A newly married woman died under suspicious circumstances in Amroha, with her husband and two of his brothers arrested on charges of dowry death and allegedly disposing of her body in the Ganga river.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 20 in the Adampur police station area.

"The parents of the victim, Reena, have filed an FIR alleging dowry death. We have arrested the accused husband, Nigam, and his two brothers, and further investigations are underway," Station House Officer (SHO) Atveer Singh said on Friday.

The SHO added that the accused have claimed Reena died by suicide after a dispute over Nigam cooking chicken, after which they disposed of her body in the river. Police have deployed divers to search for the body, but it has not yet been recovered.