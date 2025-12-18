Husband among two booked after woman dies during illegal abortion procedure

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) A man was booked after his wife died during an abortion procedure allegedly carried out by a person without a medical degree, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

He identified the accused as Rizwan Niyaz Ahmed Sheikh (32), husband of deceased Aliya (22), and Mehtab Zakir Ali Khan, who helmed the abortion procedure at a hospital in Govandi in the eastern part of the metropolis.

"The incident took place in September this year. She was first admitted to a hospital in Govandi with severe stomach pain and then shifted to another facility, where she died the next day. Our probe has found she was six months pregnant when she arrived at the hospital. Based on the viscera sample report and statement of Aliya's mother, we established that she died due to an illegal abortion," he said.

They two have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable culpable homicide but not amounting to murder, death caused by an act done with intent to cause miscarriage, and other offences.

While Mehtab Khan has been arrested, Sheikh is on the run, the Ghatkopar police station official said. PTI ZA BNM