Husband and three others held after woman commits suicide

Pune, Aug 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman from Pune committed suicide by hanging herself allegedly due to harassment by her in-laws, leading to the arrest of four persons, including her husband, police said on Monday.

According to police, Sneha Zandge hanged herself with a rope at her residence in Ambegaon Pathar area on Sunday.

After Sneha's father lodged an FIR against seven persons, accusing them of driving his daughter to suicide, police arrested Sneha's husband, Vishal Zandge, and three others on various charges under the BNS, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cruelty against a married woman. PTI COR NSK