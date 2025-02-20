Husband arrested for killing his wife in Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for killing his 27-year-old wife in Gokalpuri area of north east Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Harsh Goel (34), was apprehended from Khajuri Khas area and the weapon used in the crime --a knife -- was recovered on his instance, he said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Gokalpuri Police Station at 9:08 am on February 17, reporting an attack on a woman in Johripur Pulia area.

The police teams reached the spot and found bloodstains on the road. The injured woman was already taken to JPC Hospital, where she succumbed due to wounds in her abdomen. Her mobile phone was also missing from the scene.

"An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched into the matter. A team was formed to nab the accused. The teams reviewed CCTV footage, leading to the identification and arrest of Goel. During interrogation, he confessed to killing his wife due to ongoing matrimonial disputes," said the police officer.

Further inquiries revealed that Goel had a criminal past, with two prior cases in Tamil Nadu. The police teams also recovered the victim's missing mobile phone. The investigation into the case is ongoing, police said. PTI BM AS AS