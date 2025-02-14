Husband arrested in death of woman in Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) A 49-year-old man has been arrested in a case related to the death of his wife a few days ago at Cherthala here, police said on Friday.

Police arrested Sony (49) of Cherthala on Thursday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, according to the police.

Sony’s wife, 48-year-old Saji, died on February 9 after undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here for over a month.

His arrest followed a complaint filed by the couple's daughter alleging that her mother succumbed to the injuries caused by an assault by Sony on January 8.

Subsequently, the police registered a case of unnatural death and exhumed the body of Saji from the cemetery of St. Mary’s Forane Church in Muttom for conducting a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

The preliminary post-mortem report revealed that she had sustained a head injury, a skull fracture, and internal bleeding, and these led to her death, police said.

The woman allegedly sustained the injuries when Sony assaulted her, the police added.

The family initially told doctors that she had sustained injuries after falling down the stairs. PTI ARM ARM ADB