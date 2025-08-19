Husband held for beating wife to death in Shimla

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Rampur sub-division in Shimla district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that on August 14, they received information that a woman, identified as Anjali, was found dead in her rented accommodation in Dakolar area of Rampur.

They reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla for post-mortem.

During investigation, it came to light that the woman was brutally beaten up by her husband Susheel, a resident of Deothi village in Rampur, that day. Police suspected that this resulted in her death.

Susheel was arrested on Monday, police said, adding that a case has been registered against him under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.