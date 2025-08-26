Husband held for dowry death in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over dowry demands in Ballia city, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, Khushi Verma (25) died under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house on Sunday, with her body found hanging inside the home. Her family members claimed that her in-laws cremated her body without informing the police.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said that on the complaint of Rinku Verma, Khushi's brother, a case of dowry death was lodged on Monday against her husband Ravi Giri, brother-in-law Raju Giri, and her mother-in-law under relevant sections of the law.

Citing the FIR, Singh said Rinku alleged that Khushi had married Ravi Kumar Giri two-and-a-half years ago and was being harassed for dowry by her husband and his family. On August 24, the accused allegedly killed her over the issue, he added.

Singh said Ravi Kumar Giri was arrested near Bandha Road in Bedua on Monday and sent to jail. Efforts are on to arrest the two other accused, he added.