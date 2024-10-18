Husband, his brother held over woman’s murder in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 18 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman’s husband and his brother have been arrested over her murder in Maharashtra’s Palghar district which they tried to pass off as death due to health reasons, an official said on Saturday.

Vasai resident Ismail Choudhary (27) got into a fight with his wife Khurshida Khatun on Wednesday accusing her of not being faithful to him and later strangled her, the official said citing the FIR.

He then took the body to his brother’s house and made a fake death certificate showing that Khurshida had died due to some ailment. He also told Khurshida’s brother in Pune that she succumbed to some health complications.

On a complaint by the woman’s kin, the Naigaon police probed the matter and arrested Choudhary and his brother on Thursday for murder and destruction of evidence, the official added. PTI COR NR