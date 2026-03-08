Husband, in-laws booked for assaulting woman, pronouncing 'triple talaq' in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A man and his family have been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife and forcing her out of the house after pronouncing "triple talaq" here, police said on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Pilibhit Kotwali police station based on a complaint of domestic violence and harassment.

Station House Officer Satyendra Kumar said that an FIR was filed on Saturday evening on the basis of woman's complaint and a probe into the same is underway.

According to the complaint, Umra, daughter of Mohammad Miyan and a resident of Dalchand locality in Pilibhit, was married about four years ago to Salman, son of Yameen Khan, a resident of the Haidari Masjid area.

The woman alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband Salman, mother-in-law Gola, brothers-in-law Firoz and Imran, and sister-in-law Rahin started harassing and assaulting her.

She further alleged that her husband is addicted to alcohol and frequently assaulted her along with other family members.

The woman claimed that on March 5, her in-laws beat her, leaving her seriously injured. During the assault, Salman allegedly pronounced "talaq" three times in the presence of Wasim, Rahin, Nihat Ali and his mother, claiming to end the marriage and subsequently forced her out of the house, the police said.

The complainant said she somehow managed to reach her parental home, but the accused later came there as well, allegedly assaulted her again and threatened to kill her, they said.

She also alleged that the accused threatened to harm himself and falsely implicate her family members. The police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI COR ABN AKY