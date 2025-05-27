Husband, in-laws booked for beating woman over dowry in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), May 27(PTI) A woman here alleged she was beaten up by her husband and his family over the matter of dowry, following which a case was filed, the police said on Tuesday.

Manpreet, a local of Mazara village, who has been married to Ranjeet Singh since February 2023 and has a daughter with him, filed a complaint alleging her in-laws were beating her over dowry.

The police have booked her husband, mother-in-law and another woman, who is Manpreet's relative.

Manpreet claimed that about ten days ago, her husband came home drunk. He, along with two other women mentioned in the complaint, then beat her up, after which she narrated the incident to her mother.

On Sunday, Manpreet's maternal family went to her village to speak to her husband and in-laws regarding the violence. Ranjeet then assured, before the panchayat, that such an incident would not occur again.

However, after everyone returned home, Manpreet claims she was beaten up again.

She then managed to escape and fled to her maternal home after which a complaint was filed with the police.

Investigation is underway in the case, Una Superintendent of Police, Amit Yadav said.