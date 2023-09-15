Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death after woman dies in Kota

Kota, Sep 15 (PTI) Three members of a family were booked for dowry death after a 25-year-old woman died here under mysterious circumstances, police said on Friday.

On Wednesday night, Nahida Parveen was brought to a local hospital in an unconscious state by her husband Munnawar, SHO (Kaithun) Hari Singh Meena said.

The doctors declared her brought dead and after noticing strangulation marks around her neck, they suspected foul play and informed the police, he said.

The victim’s parents were also informed about the incident and on the complaint of her father, a case was registered against Munnawar and his family members on Thursday, the SHO said.

The father, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Nimach city, told police that Nahida married Munnawar around four years ago in Kaithun and they have two children, police said.

Munnawar and his family members would frequently torture and harass the woman for dowry after the marriage, he alleged in the complaint.

Following this, a case of dowry death was lodged against Munnawar, his mother and brother, the SHO said.

The woman's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem, they said. PTI COR AS NB