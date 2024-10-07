Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death after woman hangs self in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 7 (PTI) A newly-married woman allegedly hanged herself in her house in Ambedkar Nagar here and police have lodged a case of dowry death against her husband and in-laws, officials said on Monday.

Karishma allegedly committed suicide in her room on Sunday night, said DSP Yogesh Sharma.

The parents of the deceased woman accused Karishma's husband Manish Verma and her in-laws of harassing their daughter for dowry from the beginning of the marriage in May this year, he said.

Based on their police complaint, police lodged a case of dowry death against Verma and others and began investigation, the DSP said.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem on Monday morning, he added. PTI COR SKY SKY