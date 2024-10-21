Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A newly married woman was found dead here under mysterious circumstances, following which her husband and in-laws have been booked in the case of dowry murder, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as husband, Abdul Karim, father-in-law, Idris, mother-in-law, Kausari and brother-in-law, Shahid, police said.

The victim's brother, Noor Mohammad filed a complaint at the Sarai Akil police station, alleging that his sister, Ruby Parveen was killed by her husband and in-laws for dowry, Circle Officer (Chail) Manoj Kumar Raghuvanshi said.

Mohammad told the police that Parveen got married to Karim on July 27. On Sunday, he received information that his sister was killed for dowry, the CO said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under dowry death against Karim, his parents and his brother. Further investigation into the matter is underway, CO added. PTI COR RAJ NAV HIG HIG