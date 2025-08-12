Husband kills wife in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, Aug 12 (PTI) A woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The couple had an altercation over an issue in their house in Joigisole village in the early hours of Tuesday, and Abdul Qasim banged his wife Janki Kumari's head against the wall, causing her death, police said.

On hearing the scream, local residents assembled on the spot and informed the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body to send it for an autopsy.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said the accused, Abdul Qasim, has been arrested.

The SP said the couple had an altercation over an issue, which resulted in the fatal incident.

The police were investigating whether they were already married or living in a live-in relationship, he said.

Janki Kumari had reportedly eloped with Abdul Qasim about three months ago.

Asked whether the victim was a minor, SP said it was a matter of investigation. PTI BS RG