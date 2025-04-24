Husband marries off wife with paramour in Tripura

Agartala, Apr 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old man from Birchandramanu in South Tripura has formally married off his wife to their neighbour, with whom she had reportedly been in a relationship for eight years, police said on Thursday.

Police confirmed they have not taken any legal action regarding the matter, as the marriage took place at a temple with consent of all parties involved and in the presence of hundreds of villagers.

Nayan Saha, a resident of Birchandramanu, married Jhuma Saha (27) eight years ago.

However, soon after their marriage, Jhuma developed a romantic relationship with their neighbour, identified as Dipankar Banik.

Despite repeated warnings from Nayan — who works as a driver — Jhuma continued the affair.

"Due to the extramarital relationship, Nayan used to torture his wife, but no formal complaint of domestic violence was ever filed," said officer-in-charge (OC) Jayanta Das of Manapather outpost.

"On the night of April 21, Nayan reportedly caught his wife and her paramour in a compromising position at his house. However, Jhuma managed to flee the scene," Das added.

The following day, April 23, Nayan arranged a marriage ceremony between Jhuma and Dipankar, a local vegetable vendor, according to their wishes.

"The wedding was conducted at a local temple with the presence and approval of the villagers," the OC said.

Jhuma, who has two sons from her marriage with Nayan, has taken the children with her.

Police also confirmed that both Nayan and Jhuma have filed for divorce at a local court, and the matter is currently under legal consideration.

"They plan to register the new marriage once the divorce is finalised," Das added. PTI PS MNB