Husband, mother-in-law arrested for killing wife

Jamshedpur, Aug 12 (PTI) A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following an altercation in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

The couple had an altercation over an issue in their house in Joigisole village in the early hours of Tuesday, and Abdul Qasim banged his teenage wife Janki Kumari's head against the wall, causing her death, the police said.

The accused husband, Abdul Qasim (23) and his mother, Gulnar Begum (52), were arrested after a case was registered on the statement of Sant Giri, father of Janki Giri.

Abdul had reportedly eloped with Janki Kumari, who belonged to another community, three months ago.

Local residents, who assembled on the spot on hearing the scream, caught Abdul trying to flee the scene and tied him to a tree before the police were called in.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body to send it for autopsy.

Following questioning, police arrested Abdul and his mother.

Abdul suspects that his wife was developing a relationship with another man.

Sant Giri claimed that his daughter was a minor and had allegedly eloped with Abdul after falling in love with him.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said the accused husband has been arrested.

The SP said the couple had an altercation over an issue, which resulted in the fatal incident.

The police were investigating whether they were already married or living in a live-in relationship, he said.

Asked whether the victim was a minor, the SP said it was a matter of investigation. PTI BS RG