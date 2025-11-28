Husband, mother-in-law booked in pan masala baron's daughter-in-law 'suicide' case

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against the husband and mother-in-law of Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand pan masala owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, days after she was found hanging at her southwest Delhi residence, an official said.

Deepti, 38, was found hanging in the dressing room of the Vasant Vihar house on Tuesday afternoon. Her husband rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

A case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against her husband and mother-in-law on the complaint of Deepti's mother at Vasant Vihar police station, the police said.

The officer said that a diary allegedly containing entries about frequent marital disputes was recovered from her room. The couple had been living separately in two houses due to ongoing discord.

Deepti's brother, Rishab, has raised questions over her husband's conduct, while the family's lawyer dismissed reports of marital discord as "baseless".

The crime team inspected the spot, statements were recorded, and a post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Inquest proceedings are underway.

Deepti, a homemaker who married into the Chaurasia family in 2010, is survived by two children. PTI SSJ APL APL