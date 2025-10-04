Husband, relatives held for murder of woman, paramour in Rajasthan's Karauli

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested the husband and two relatives of a woman who was killed along with her paramour in Karauli here eight days ago.

Police said the woman's husband, identified as Bhura Meena, confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal said a case was registered based on a complaint filed by Bhanwarlal Meena, the father of the deceased paramour.

In his complaint filed on Thursday, Bhanwarlal said that his son Niranjan (35) had been in a long-term relationship with Bhura Meena's wife Ranjita. He went out for work on September 26 but never returned.

On October 1, the complainant said he learned that two bodies were found in Kumrawatpura forest. One was identified as that of his son and the other belonged to Ranjita, whose identity was confirmed by her husband.

Bhura Meena had filed a murder case regarding his wife's death.

However, during interrogation, he confessed to murdering his wife due to her extramarital affair. Based on the confession, police arrested Bhura Meena and two relatives, Kamal Meena and Ramkesh alias Pappi Meena.

According to SP Lokesh Sonwal, the accused husband admitted that he was deeply troubled by his wife's affair. Despite relocating to Karauli due to social stigma, Ranjita had continued to communicate with Niranjan over the phone.

On September 26, a quarrel broke out between the couple, after which she left the house. Following this, the husband allegedly called his relatives to Karauli and planned the murders, he said.