Husband sentenced to life in 2018 dowry murder case in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a local court on Tuesday in a six-year-old dowry murder that took place in Kuraoli town, an official said.

District & Sessions Judge Pankaj Kumar Agrawal also fined the convict, Arif, Rs 30,000, half of which would go to the victim's kin, while acquitting three others due to a lack of sufficient evidence, District Government Counsel (DGC) Pushpendra Singh Chauhan told PTI.

According to the prosecution, Manjar Jamal, a resident of Loko Colony, Aligarh, on May 1, 2018, lodged a complaint at Kuraoli Police Station alleging that his 28-year-old sister Mussarat Jamal was killed by her husband Arif with the help of his relatives Sarvar, Parveen, and Wasim over a dowry demand of Rs 10 lakh.

Mussarat had been married to Arif for seven years, and despite getting a dowry at the time of marriage, pressured her and her family for more money.

"When their demand was not met, they assaulted and strangled Mussarat to death on May 1, 2018," Chauhan said.

The post-mortem report confirmed death by strangling and revealed multiple injuries on the victim's body.

Following an investigation, police filed a charge sheet against Arif, Sarvar, Parveen, and Wasim on charges of murder.

The latter three were acquitted due to a lack of sufficient evidence, Chauhan said.