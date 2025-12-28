Husband, sister-in-law held for woman’s murder in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Palghar, Dec 28 (PTI) The husband and sister-in-law of a 35-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly murdering her over a domestic dispute in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The crime was committed in the MB Estate area of Virar West, they said. Victim Kalpana Soni lived with her husband and in-laws.

Citing preliminary investigation, police said Kalpana married Mahesh Soni in 2015. “She was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment by her in-laws, which often led to arguments,” said senior inspector Prakash Kawale of Bolinj police station.

During one such fight on Saturday, Kalpana demanded the return of her dowry, insisting that she would leave the house, he said.

“Following her demand, Mahesh and his sister Deepali Soni allegedly attacked Kalpana on the head with a sharp weapon. Neighbours rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead,” the official said.

While the accused told the police that the victim died after a fall in the washroom, doctors confirmed that the death was due to severe beatings. The couple’s 7-year-old daughter was not at home at the time of the incident.

On a complaint lodged by Kalpana’s maternal uncle, police booked the two siblings for murder and took them into custody. A local court has remanded them in police custody for seven days, said Kawale, adding that the investigation into the crime is underway. PTI COR NR