Husband, two women held over murder of Navi Mumbai housewife; two contract killers at large

Thane, May 21, (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Navi Mumbai and two women in connection with the murder of his wife and are looking for two contract killers, officials said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old victim, Alvina Kishore Khangar Singh, was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Ulwe area on the night of May 18, prompting the Navi Mumbai police to launch a probe.

A police official said Alvina’s husband Kishore Singh plotted the crime as the couple had some matrimonial dispute.

Kishore allegedly connived with one Alisha Dhanprakash Tyagi of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Charanjit Fatesingh Kaur, alias Dimple, from Amritsar in Punjab and roped in two contract killers from other states to murder his wife, Navi Mumbai police said in a release.

The husband paid Rs 6 lakh to the hired hitmen, it said. However, police have not elaborated on the role of Tyagi and Dimple in the crime.

Kishore and the two women were produced in a local court, which remanded them in police custody till May 27. “A team of the Ulwe police and the crime branch is on the lookout for the two contract killers,” the release said. PTI COR NR