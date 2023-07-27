Advertisment
#National

Husband, wife die by suicide in UP's Saharanpur

NewsDrum Desk
27 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A married couple allegedly ended their life by consuming poison in Mandi Police Station area here, police said on Thursday.

Pawan (62) and his wife Padma (60), residents of Matagarh Colony consumed some poisonous substance late Wednesday night, they said.

After receiving information about it, their son Hardik along with some neighbours rushed the couple to a hospital on Thursday morning where the doctors declared the couple dead, SP City Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said. PTI COR SAB SKY

