Husband-wife found in Bijnor field with injection marks; police begin probe

Bijnor (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A married couple was found dead in a field in Purnea village on Wednesday, with injection marks on their bodies, police said.

Nurpur Police Station in-charge Jay Bhagwan Singh identified the deceased as Parvendra, 35, and his wife Geeta, 32, who had gone to work in their crop field in the morning.

When they did not return home by the afternoon, their family members went to check on them.

They found Parvendra lying near a haystack with injection marks. Geeta was discovered a short distance away, Jay Bhagwan Singh said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.