Hybrid cannabis worth Rs 1.12 cr seized from courier packages in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The police and Customs department have seized hybrid cannabis worth Rs 1.12 crore from courier packages in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, an official said on Saturday.

The seizure was carried out in a joint operation by the Ahmedabad city crime branch and customs department, the official said.

As per a release issued by the crime branch, the contraband was being transported by peddlers through couriers using the dark web and other social media platforms.

The departments had received a tip-off that peddlers were using the dark web and other social media platforms to transport narcotics across borders by concealing them in lunch boxes, toys, baby care items, clothing, headphones, air purifiers, etc., the release stated.

A joint team intercepted several courier parcels that contained 3.75 kg of high-quality synthetic/hybrid cannabis worth Rs 1.12 crore in the international markets, it said.

The crime branch on Friday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The addresses and numbers on courier packages were false to make detection extremely difficult, the police have said in the release. PTI KA MVG ARU