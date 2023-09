Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI) A 'hybrid' militant of The Resistance Front was arrested and a hand grenade recovered from him, police here said on Thursday.

"A hybrid terrorist of TRF (The Resistance Front) namely Mohd Yawar Rangrez, s/o Abdul Rashid Rangeez, r/o Firdousabad, Batmaloo, arrested by Srinagar Police with one hand grenade," the Srinagar Police said in a tweet. An FIR has been registered, they said. PTI SSB SZM