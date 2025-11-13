Hybrid mode for students till class 5 in Gurugram schools

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) In view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Gurugram administration on Thursday directed all schools in the district to conduct classes for students up to class 5 in hybrid mode.

The decision has been taken in the interest of children's health and safety, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said.

"In view of the deteriorating air quality and as per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under Stage-III, classes for students up to Class V in all schools of Gurugram district will now be conducted in Hybrid Mode, both offline and online (wherever feasible)," the deputy commissioner said in a post on X.

Kumar also issued an order in this regard.

He said the option to attend classes online shall rest with the students and their guardians.

After the CAQM has enforced Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Haryana government decided that the deputy commissioners in the National Capital Region shall assess the prevailing situation considering the deteriorating air quality.

The implementation of GRAP Stage-III measures comes as part of a graded strategy to mitigate air pollution across the NCR during the winter months when emissions and weather conditions combine to severely impact air quality.

A communication from the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, was sent to the DCs concerned that based on the assessment, the DCs may discontinue physical classes for students up to class 5 in government and private schools and issue necessary instructions to conduct classes in online/hybrid mode to ensure the health and safety of students.

The communication dated November 12 states that the assessment must account for AQI (air quality index) levels separately in rural and urban areas for the respective districts till the air quality improves.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat rising air pollution levels. It is activated in stages -- Stage I (poor air quality), Stage II (very poor), Stage III (severe), and Stage IV (severe+), depending on the severity of the AQI. PTI SUN KVK KVK