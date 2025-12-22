Hyderabad airport receives hoax threat email for flight from Amsterdam

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here received a bomb threat email regarding a KLM Airlines flight from Amsterdam, which was declared a hoax following security checks, police said on Monday.

The RGI Airport Customer support received the bomb threat email late Sunday night for the Amsterdam-Hyderabad (KL 873) flight, Airport sources said adding the plane landed safely in Hyderabad and all standard safety protocols were initiated.

"Security check was carried out and nothing suspicious was found. It was a hoax email," a police official said.

The flight departed as well for Amsterdam from Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

A case was registered. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ROH