Hyderabad-based CDFD ropes in start-ups for healthcare applications

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) on Friday said they have roped in start-ups to explore avenues for adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Advertisment

The start-ups will benefit from personalised support and guidance from CDFD's technology incubator as they work towards developing their prototype, launching and commercialising the product and services in the market.

"In line with CDFD's motto of 'Innovating to benefit society', we are committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators and startups and provide them with the resources they need to succeed," said CDFD Director Professor Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam in a statement here.

CDFD is an autonomous institution under the Department of Biotechnology.

Advertisment

iDeaNA-CDFD Technology incubator provides a conducive environment for startups to grow and thrive, offering state-of-the-art facilities, mentorship programmes, access to funding opportunities and networking events, the statement said.

"We are excited to be a part of CDFD's incubation programme and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with academic/industry experts and other stakeholders in the ecosystem. We look forward to contribute to AI adoption in healthcare," said Ravi and Sateesh, Co-Founders of Turnit AI Pvt. Ltd.

Gopi Kadiyala and Uday Saxena, Co-Founders of Utopia Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., expressed confidence to scale their business and make a meaningful and revolutionising impact in the healthcare industry with access to state-of-the-art facilities, resources and mentorship at CDFD Technology Incubator.

The launch of the incubator underscores CDFD's commitment to driving innovation, translational research and fostering entrepreneurship in the field of life sciences, the CDFD statement said.

By providing startups with the necessary resources and support, CDFD Technology Incubator aims to accelerate the development of new technological innovations that address the evolving needs of the life sciences domain, it added. PTI SKU AS AS