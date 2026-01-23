Hyderabad-based construction company donates Rs 2.50 cr to various TTD trusts

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 23 (PTI) Hyderabad-based construction company on Friday donated Rs 2.50 crore to various trusts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, an official from the temple body said.

The company donated Rs 75 lakh each to the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust and Sri Venkateswara Vidyadana Trust, Rs 50 lakh to the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Trust, and Rs 25 lakh each to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust.

"The company's representative, Raja Gopala Raju, presented the donation demand drafts for Rs 2.50 crore to various trusts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)," the official told PTI.

Raju handed over the donation demand drafts to TTD Additional Executive Officer CH Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in the Srivari temple.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS STH KH