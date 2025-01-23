Hyderabad-based INCOIS selected for Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025 in the institutional category for its excellent work in disaster management.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of Bose.

For the award of year-2025, nominations were solicited from July 1, 2024 onwards. In response to the award scheme, 297 nominations were received from institutions and individuals.

The INCOIS was established in 1999 in Hyderabad. It is integral to India's disaster management strategy, specialising in early alerts for ocean-related hazards.

It established the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) which provides tsunami alerts within 10 minutes, serving India and 28 Indian Ocean countries.

It has been recognised by the UNESCO as a top tsunami service provider. Supported by a network of seismic stations, tide gauges and other ocean sensors, it also provides high-wave, cyclone, and storm surge forecasts, helping to safeguard coastal areas and maritime operations.

The INCOIS assisted during the 2013 Phailin and 2014 Hudhud cyclone with advisories which led to timely evacuations and reduced risks to coastal populations.

The INCOIS has developed the Search and Rescue Aided Tool (SARAT) to assist the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and Coastal Security Police, in locating individuals or objects lost at sea.

It has also established the SynOPS visualisation platform which integrates real-time data to strengthen response coordination during extreme events.

The INCOIS received the Geospatial World Excellence in Maritime Services Award in 2024 and the Disaster Risk Reduction Excellence Award in 2021. PTI ACB DV DV