Hyderabad-bound flight diverted to Mumbai due to ''bomb threat''

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) The RGI airport here on Sunday received a bomb threat for a Bahrain to Hyderabad flight following which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely, police said.

Ultimately the threat turned out to be a hoax, an official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the RGI airport officials a case was registered here, police said.

The threat email received by the airport claimed that a bomb was placed on board the flight coming from Bahrain to Hyderabad. Following this, the flight was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely, a police official said.

"Security checking was carried out there and nothing suspicious was found and bomb threat turned out to be hoax," the official said. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ADB