Hyderabad businessman donates Rs 1.2 crore worth of blades to TTD

Tirupati, Dec 17 (PTI) A Hyderabad-based businessman on Wednesday donated blades worth Rs 1.2 crore to the TTD for tonsuring rituals.

B Sridhar donated enough half blades to meet the annual requirement of the kalyanakattas (tonsure centres).

"Half blades valued at Rs 1.2 crore were donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams by Hyderabad-based businessman B Sridhar," a press release said.

TTD Chairman B R Naidu said the temple body spends around Rs 1.1 crore annually on blades used for shaving the hair of devotees who offer their locks to the deity.

He added that around 40,000 half blades are used daily at the kalyanakattas, and Sridhar’s donation would cover the temple’s requirement for an entire year.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the world’s richest Hindu shrine. PTI MS STH SSK