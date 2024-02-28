Hyderabad Cocaine case : Telugu film director told to appear before cops

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI): A Telugu film director has been asked to appear before the police here in connection with the case wherein three persons were arrested for allegedly consuming cocaine during a party at a star hotel in the city, police said on Wednesday.

The director has been summoned as he also attended the party, police said.

Three persons including a city-based construction and real estate firm director were arrested for allegedly consuming cocaine in a room of the hotel in Gachibowli under Cyberabad police Commissionerate on February 25. They were later granted bail.

The film director was among those who had attended the party, but whether he consumed drugs or not was not confirmed so far, police said. Ten people including the film director were named in the FIR registered over the case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for usage and consumption of cocaine at the hotel.

"He (movie director) was there at the party. But, whether he consumed (the drug) or not will be ascertained only after he is tested," a police official said.

As part of the investigation, he has been asked to appear before the police, the official said.

Earlier, on receipt of credible information about consumption of drugs by one of the directors of the firm with his friends at the hotel, police teams visited the hotel. On examination of the premises, they found three used plastic sachets of cocaine (each of one gram) and a white paper roll for consuming the drug.

On interrogation, the real estate firm director disclosed that he organised the party for his friends at his hotel room with cocaine, police had said.

The firm's director and two others had tested positive for the drug while tests had to be conducted on others who attended the party, police said, adding the supplier had been identified. PTI VVK VVK SDP