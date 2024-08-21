Hyderabad court orders issue of notice to Telangana CM over defamation complaint

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday ordered that a notice be issued to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over a criminal defamation complaint filed by a BJP leader accusing him of making false and baseless allegations against the saffron party during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases here ordered that the notice be issued to Revanth Reddy under the provisions of Section 204 CrPC by September 25.

Telangana BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu had earlier filed a complaint in the Special JFCM for Excise cases accusing the chief minister of making statements during an LS election meeting in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on May 4 that the BJP, if voted to power, would change the Constitution and abolish reservations.

The petitioner said it was misleading and false and that the statement had defamed the party and party workers.

After examination of the complainant and another person, and after going through the complaint and the statements and material placed before the Special JFCM for Excise cases, it was felt that a prima facie case is made out against the accused for the offence under section 499 of IPC and Section 125 of the Peoples Representation Act, the order read.

The court is expected to issue summons to Revanth Reddy on Thursday in this connection, which will specify the date on which he (Revanth Reddy) has to appear before the court, Advocate Hamsa Devineni, who represented Kasam Venkateshwarlu said.

Earlier, after the Special JFCM for Excise cases had adjourned the complaint, the BJP leader approached the Telangana High Court with the criminal petition seeking direction to the lower court to inquire into his complaint.

The Telangana High Court in June had directed the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases to conduct proceedings and decide the complaint expeditiously in accordance with the law.

The high court disposed of the criminal petition directing the magistrate to hear the petition on a day-to-day basis and expedite the proceedings on the complaint. PTI VVK VVK ANE