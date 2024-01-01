Hyderabad Customs seize 4.8 kg smuggled gold; 4 flyers held

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) The Hyderabad Customs on Monday said it has seized a total of 4.8 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 3.03 crore from different passengers in separate cases at the international airport here over the past two days.

In a series of operations, based on passenger profiling and surveillance, Hyderabad Customs officers at the airport intercepted five passengers including three women, who arrived here from Dubai on December 30 and 31 and seized a total of 4.8 kg smuggled gold, Joint Commissioner V Vivekananda Reddy said in a release.

The seized gold includes 30 bars and two chains.

Four persons were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962, the release added.

Further investigation in the matter was in progress, it said. PTI VVK VVK KH