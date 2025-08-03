Hyderabad: Dance choreographer booked for harassing minor stepdaughter

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) A dance choreographer, who mentors contestants on television reality shows, has been arrested for the alleged sexual harassment of his minor stepdaughter here, police said on Sunday.

The girl’s mother, in her complaint, alleged that the accused—her second husband—had inappropriately touched her daughter on multiple occasions, police added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Gachibowli Police Station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of sexual harassment and stalking.

The accused was recently remanded in judicial custody, police said. PTI VVK SSK