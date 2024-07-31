Hyderabad: Deputy Commercial Tax Officer in ACB net for taking Rs 2 lakh 'bribe'

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) A Deputy Commercial Tax Officer was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for allegedly taking Rs two lakh bribe here.

The State Tax Officer (Deputy Commercial Tax Officer), Commercial Taxes Department at Punjagutta Circle-I here, was caught by the ACB when he "demanded and accepted" the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant for doing an official favour, a release from ACB said here.

The official favour was "to finalise the audit of the complainant's firm for 2019-2020 and to close the notice issued to him," it said adding the accused officer thereby performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer, the ACB said. The case is under investigation, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SS