Hyderabad devotee donates 15 electric two-wheelers to TTD

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 15 (PTI) A Hyderabad-based devotee of Lord Venkateswara donated 15 electric two-wheelers to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday.

The devotee, Venkata Nagaraju, handed over the keys to a temple official in a ceremony held at the temple premises.

TTD's Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary participated in a special puja conducted for the vehicles, the temple body stated in a release.

The donated two-wheelers, valued at Rs 22 lakh, will support the operations of the TTD, the custodian of the renowned Venkateswara temple. PTI STH SSK ROH