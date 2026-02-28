Hyderabad devotee donates Rs 1 crore to TTD's SV Gosamrakshana Trust

Tirupati, Feb 28 (PTI) A Hyderabad-based devotee has donated Rs 1 crore to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust.

The donation cheque was handed over to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala.

"A devotee from Hyderabad, Rachamallu Venkata Sujitha, donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD's Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust," a press release from the temple body on Friday said.

SV Gosamrakshana Trust was established for the protection of cows and to emphasise their spiritual importance, along with their economic aspects.

Every donation to the Gosamrakshana Trust is matched by an equal contribution by the temple body to make it self-sufficient.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. PTI STH ADB